Apple’s App Store Connect and TestFlight seeing outage for some developers

Two of Apple’s important developer tools are seeing downtime. Apple says “some users” are seeing problems with App Store Connect App Processing and TestFlight.

Apple noted the outages on its Developer System Status page today. Notably the App Store Connect App Processing has been ongoing since yesterday January 13 at 12:15 pm PT. Meanwhile, Apple says that problems with TestFlight started today at 12:34 pm PT.

For the App Store Connect App Processing, Apple says “Some users are affected” and that

“Users are experiencing a problem with this service.”

For the TestFlight outage Apple says: “Some users are affected” and that “Users are experiencing a problem with this service. We are investigating and will update the status as more information becomes available.”





