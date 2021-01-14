Edison Mail adds six new iOS 14 widgets to fill the gap left by Apple Mail

Widgets are without a doubt my most favorite feature of iOS 14, and today Edison Mail is adding six new widgets to its iOS email app.

Everyone uses email differently, so it’s ideal for apps to offer as much customization as possible. Widgets are no different, and the more app developers allow for customers to find options that suit their needs, the better.

Edison Mail’s new iOS 14 email widgets are a great new way to stay on top of your ever-growing email list. With the new iOS 14 widgets, you can now access Email or Inbox Previews, Quick Compose, Search Inbox, and check Unread Counts right from your Home Screen, Today View, or Smart Stack.

The Unread Count is one of the simplest Widget options, but the most powerful is showing you how many unread emails you have in your Focused and Other inboxes without you needing to launch the app itself. Even if you have 50 unread messages, you may only need to see a handful of them.

The iOS 14 Widget update for Edison Mail is now available to download from The App Store.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: