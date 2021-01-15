Apple’s latest MacBook hits all-time low in today’s best deals, iPhones, more from $100

Today’s best deals include $100 off Apple’s latest MacBook Pro, plus iPhone and Apple Watch discounts, and a new Anker sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in Friday’s edition of the 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Drop $100 from Apple’s latest M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro

Amazon offers Apple’s M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB of storage for $1,399. That’s a $100 savings from the regular going rate and a match of the best we’ve seen at Amazon. Apple’s new MacBook Pros feature the brand’s first silicon chips, which promises a “giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance.” This model offers up to 20 hours of battery life, the best ever for a MacBook Pro, 8GB worth of RAM, and 512GB worth of solid-state storage. You’ll also find two Thunderbolt 3 ports on this model.

iPhone and Apple Watch deals from $100

Today only, Woot is offering various refurbished iPhone and Apple Watch models from $100. You can pick up the iPhone XS from $380. That’s the second-best price we’ve tracked and down from the new condition starting price of $999. Each device offers a Super Retina display with OLED HDR panels. Inside, you’ll find Apple’s A12 Bionic chip with support for FaceID. There are 12 and 7MP cameras alongside support for wireless charging on the long list of notable specs.

Anker discounts iPhone and Android essentials

Anker has a fresh batch of deals over on its Amazon storefront this morning. Our top pick is Anker’s 10W PowerWave Pad for $9. That’s a 35% savings from the regular going rate and the best offer we’ve tracked over the last half-year. With nearly every smartphone supporting wireless charging on the market today, there’s notable demand for fast wireless chargers. This model from Anker sports a pad-style design with charging speeds up to 10W.

