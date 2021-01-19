Microsoft Lists now available to download from the App Store

At Build 2020, Microsoft’s annual developer conference, the company announced a new service called Microsoft Lists. Today, the app has been made available to download from the App Store.

Microsoft Lists is a Microsoft 365 app that allows users to track and organize information in smart lists. Designed with teams in mind, the service makes it easy to follow issues, assets, routines, contacts, inventory, and more while keeping everyone on the team synced. Within the iOS app, users can create new lists, edit existing lists, and share them with other people.

Here is a more detailed list of actions that users can perform while using the app:

Track and manage lists wherever you’re working

See recent and favorite lists

View lists, even when offline

Edit your lists and list items

Capture and add photos with QR code support

Create, share, and track lists with anyone

Start quickly with ready-made templates

Customize your views using sort, filter, and group by

Dark mode and landscape orientation support

Built-in enterprise-grade data security and compliance

Intune device management support with Mobile Device Management (MDM) and Mobile App Management (MAM) policies

The app is currently not available on Android, but Microsoft has stated that it will have news on that later this year. Microsoft also stated that iPad-specific improvements are coming soon.

If you plan on using the app, something important to note is that the app requires your company to have an Office 365 commercial subscription to sign in.

Via Microsoft

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: