Tim Cook gave Trump a 2019 Mac Pro unit assembled in the US as a gift

Apple held an event in 2019 at one of its facilities in Austin, Texas, where the company has been assembling Mac Pro since 2013. Tim Cook invited Donald Trump to announce that the new generation Mac Pro would also be assembled in the US — but it seems that Trump got more than just an invitation that day. His final financial report revealed that Trump also received a Mac Pro as a gift.

As reported by David Enrich from the New York Times and noted by The Verge, Trump’s final financial disclosure report published today shows that the former president of the United States got a brand new Mac Pro from Apple CEO Tim Cook as a gift.

The document briefly describes the gift as a “Mac Pro Computer, the first created at the Flex Factory in Austin, Texas,” priced at $5,999. It also states that the gift was offered by Tim Cook himself. It’s unclear whether it refers to the first Mac Pro 2019 unit assembled there or to the 2019 Mac Pro being the first model to be assembled in the United States.

If the report refers to the second option, then this is not exactly true. Apple was already using its Texas facility to build the 2013 Mac Pro — years before the company announced the new, redesigned model. At the 2019 event, Tim Cook said he was proud to have a product that is “an example of American design, American manufacturing, and American engineering.”

Check out the gifts that people –– including the CEOs of @Boeing, @Ford and @Apple –– gave Trump. (from his final financial disclosure report, released today) https://t.co/nJYwiIxvAB pic.twitter.com/WiZP5HZ3EJ — David Enrich (@davidenrich) January 21, 2021

Tim Cook advised Donald Trump in multiple situations during his term in office, so it’s no surprise that Cook offered a Mac Pro as a gift to Trump — although the wheels and the Pro Display XDR were not included.

Meanwhile, Apple continues to manufacture Mac Pro models in the United States, even though models sold in other countries are still assembled in China.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: