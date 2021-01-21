Fuzion app expands double exposures and image blending tech to all iPhones

Fuzion launched back in 2019 as a super efficient and fun way to create unique images with double exposures and image blending. It was originally just compatible with iPhones that could take Portrait mode photos. Now with a major update, Fuzion is compatible with all iPhones and isn’t limited to official Portrait mode images. The update also brings other neat features like a text tool, stickers, fresh UI, and more.

Here are the main features Fuzion originally came with:

Capture portrait photos in the app with automatic silhouette detection (or use existing photos)

Choose from a variety of backgrounds by top photographers to blend with your portrait

Add dust overlays, light leaks and color filters to make the photos stand out even more

Compatible with iPhone 8 Plus and later

Normally, editing photos manually to get these kind of results can be time-intensive, but Fuzion really makes the process fast and easy.

With the major 2.0 update, Fuzion has improved its machine learning so it can work with any photo, as long as it’s in portrait orientation. That’s why the app is now able to work with any iPhone.

Other great features new features include 1-tap presets, more effects and background fill options, a text tool, stickers, and a grain adjustment.

We’ve been using Fuzion for the last little while and have been impressed with this update.

Fuzion for iPhone is a free download from the App Store with in-app purchases to unlock all of the features and content for $3.99/month or $19.99/year.

