9to5Mac Happy Hour 313: Apple’s first AR device, iPhone 13 notch, Unity Apple Watch face

- Jan. 22nd 2021 5:18 am PT

0

9to5Mac’s Benjamin Mayo and Zac Hall discuss what came out at CES this week, Samsung beatS Apple to AirTags, Apple’s first AR device, 2021 iPhone rumors, and more on this week’s episode.

