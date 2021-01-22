9to5Mac Happy Hour 313: Apple’s first AR device, iPhone 13 notch, Unity Apple Watch face

9to5Mac’s Benjamin Mayo and Zac Hall discuss what came out at CES this week, Samsung beatS Apple to AirTags, Apple’s first AR device, 2021 iPhone rumors, and more on this week’s episode.

Sponsored by Audible: Visit audible.com/9to5mac or text 9to5mac to 500-500 to start your 30 day trial.

Sponsored by Ladder: Check out ladderlife.com/happyhour to see if you’re instantly approved.

Sponsored by Guardian: Download the Guardian app to protect your data and receive a 3-day free trial or $10 off the pro membership at guardianapp.com/happyhour.

Sponsored by Sun Basket: Save $35 off your order when you go to sunbasket.com/happyhour and use promo code happyhour.

Follow

Zac Hall @apollozac

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: