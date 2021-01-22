Apple finally publishes macOS Big Sur Sketch library for designers and developers

Nearly two months after macOS Big Sur’s public release, the Apple human interface team has finally released an updated Sketch library optimized for its top to bottom redesign. User interface designers and developers have been anxiously awaiting this new design kit for quite awhile.

Like previous Sketch libraries offered by Apple, the new macOS 11 library includes all of the core system colors, interface materials and fonts. You can also find elements such as buttons, labels, windows, menus, modals and more. The library includes all of Big Sur’s beautiful new squircle shaped icons and new full screen templates for advertising your design in a standard user environment.

The new library is also available as a standalone Sketch file if you prefer not to install the elements as symbols. The library comes in at 35.4MB and requires Sketch 70. Unfortunately, users of Adobe XD and Photoshop will need to wait a bit longer for similar tools. Currently those design resources are still optimized for macOS Catalina, although they do have updated icon production templates.

Oh hey! We've published our #macOS Big Sur design kit! @Sketch only for now. Includes control, bars, menus, lists, view and system elements. Plus system colors palette, materials, and text styles. And a desktop design template to boot! https://t.co/i1pb2vNX2k pic.twitter.com/cVCPrCe9u3 — Mike Stern (@themikestern) January 22, 2021

