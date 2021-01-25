Deals: Latest Mac mini now $649, plus Apple Watch, smart home accessories, more

Today’s best deals include the latest Mac mini from Apple, plus Apple Watch Series 4, and various smart home deals at Home Depot. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s M1-powered Mac mini drops to $649

Amazon offers Apple’s latest Mac mini M1/8GB/256GB for $649. That’s a $50 savings from the regular going rate and matching the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time. The M1 chip brings the Neural engine to the Mac mini for the first time, enabling fast and highly-optimized machine learning workflows. You’ll also find two USB-C ports that support Thunderbolt and USB 4, making connectivity a breeze for all of your devices.

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cell is $235

Today only, Woot offers Apple Watch Series 4 44mm GPS + Cellular in certified refurbished condition for $235. As a comparison, it originally sold for $529 or more. Today’s deal is $40 under our previous mention.

Series 4 offers a larger watch face than its predecessor and a water-resistant casing to 164-feet. The OLED display is bright and colorful, and you can count on the usual suite of notifications from your iPhone. Includes a 90-day warranty.

Home Depot discounts smart thermostats from Nest, Honeywell, more

Today only, Home Depot is offering up to 30% off smart thermostats and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Nest Thermostat E with bundled sensor for $144. As a comparison, this listing has a $198 value as the thermostat goes for $169 and the sensor $39 regularly. This is the best price we’ve tracked in months.

Nest Thermostat E offers iOS and Android control, Home/Away functionality and built-in energy savings. It’s a rather affordable alternative to pricier options on the market that delivers all of the best Nest features like automatic scheduling, without breaking the bank.

