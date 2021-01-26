Apple CEO Tim Cook to speak during EU data protection conference this week

Apple CEO Tim Cook is expected to speak at the EU data protection conference CPDP this week, and Apple is also serving as a sponsor and partner for the conference. Cook will speak during a topic focused on giving users more control over online advertising.

As first reported by Macerkopf, Cook will appear virtually during the CPDP conference on Thursday, January 28. The focus of the CPDP conference this year is “”Enforcement of rights in a changing world,” and Cook specifically will speak at the beginning of the session in a talk titled “A path to empowering user choice and boosting user trust in advertising.”

Cook will appear alongside a handful of other privacy executives and politicians, including Apple’s own senior director for privacy Jane Horvath:

John Edwards, New Zealand privacy commissioner

Marcel Kolaja, vice president of the European Parliament

Lucy Purdon, policy director, Privacy International

Marshall Erwin, chief security officer, Mozilla

Jane Horvath, senior director for privacy, Apple

The CPDP, or Computers, Privacy, and Data Protection, is a nonprofit platform first founded in 2007.

As a world-leading multidisciplinary conference CPDP offers the cutting edge in legal, regulatory, academic and technological development in privacy and data protection. Within an atmosphere of independence and mutual respect, CPDP gathers academics, lawyers, practitioners, policy-makers, industry and civil society from all over the world in Brussels, offering them an arena to exchange ideas and discuss the latest emerging issues and trends. This unique multidisciplinary formula has served to make CPDP one of the leading data protection and privacy conferences in Europe and around the world.

Cook will give the introductory speech on Thursday, January 28, at 5:15 p.m. CET, which is 11:15 a.m. ET and 8:15 a.m. PT. We’ll have full coverage right here on 9to5Mac.

