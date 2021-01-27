Instagram launches redesigned Stories for Mac and PC with new carousel UI

- Jan. 27th 2021 11:13 am PT

0

Instagram is out with a small but welcome change today to the design of Stories on desktop. The update brings a convenient carousel view for Stories to more easily watch on your Mac or PC.

Instagram is rolling out its new design for Stories on Mac and PC today. We’re seeing it live on our end and if the old single-story viewer is still showing up for you, the new multi-story carousel UI should be showing up sometime soon.

The new carousel design (shown above) lets users easily see the previous and next Stories on the left and right and comes after some other recent changes to Stories on desktop. Those have seen Instagram introduce a larger viewer size for the Story you’re watching and the arrival of pause/play and mute/unmute buttons for improved convenience.

