Stacktrace Podcast 120: “iGlasses Pro Max XDR”

The joy of writing apps using SwiftUI and modern UIKit, a review of the AirPods Max, will FaceID come to the iMac anytime soon, and what sort of things are good to consider when working with third party SDKs and frameworks?

