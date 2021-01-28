Apple’s latest MacBook Pro highlights today’s best deals, plus iPads, storage, more

Today’s best deals include Apple’s M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro, plus you can save on various iPads, and Samsung storage. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Take $100 off Apple’s M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro

Amazon offers Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro M1/8GB/512GB for $1,399. Today’s deal is a $100 savings, matching our previous mention, and the best we’ve seen so far.

Apple’s new MacBook Pros feature the brand’s first silicon chips, which promises a “giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance.” This model offers up to 20 hours of battery life, the best ever for a MacBook Pro, 8GB worth of RAM, and 512GB worth of solid-state storage. You’ll also find two Thunderbolt 3 ports on this model.

iPad deals abound at Woot today

Today only, Woot offers up various refurbished Apple iPads from $70. Our top pick is the 6th Generation iPad from $255. It originally sold for $329 or more. Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad features an A9 Fusion chip, Touch ID, and 8MP camera. You can count on up to 10 hours of battery life, which will keep the content and creations flowing all day. Includes a 90-day warranty.

New Amazon lows hit Samsung’s PRO NVMe SSD storage

Amazon is offering up to 31% off Samsung storage solutions. You can score the Samsung 980 PRO 500GB PCIe NVMe Internal SSD for $112. Regularly $150, this is 25% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Designed “for hardcore gamers and tech-savvy users,” the 980 PRO offers “high-performance bandwidth and throughput for heavy-duty applications” with read speeds up to 6,900MB/s. Its 500GB of storage space comes in a compact “M.2 2280” form-factor with Samsung’s thermal control algorithm to manage heat output in high-demand systems.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Movo UM700 Review: High-performance USB mic at an affordable price [Video]

EPOS GTW 270 Hybrid Review: Best wireless earbuds for gaming [Video]

Is this mid-tier Amazon indoor cycle worth it? Ancheer / FUNMILY exercise bike review [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: