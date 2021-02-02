Deals: Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Air hits $929, Twelve South gear from $35, more

Today’s best deals are headlined by Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air, plus markdowns on Twelve South Apple accessories from $35, and Anker’s latest Amazon sale starting at $11. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air falls to $929

Amazon offers the Apple M1 13-inch MacBook Air 256GB for $929. Down from its usual $999 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $70 in savings and marks a new all-time low on the entry-level model.

Apple’s new MacBook Air packs a familiar 13-inch design but with completely overhauled internals that deliver stellar battery life and notable performance gains despite a fan-less build. On top of 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports here, as well as Apple’s Magic Keyboard and upwards of 18-hour battery life.

Twelve South Apple accessories starting at $35

Amazon is currently offering the Twelve South BookArc MacBook Stand for $49. Usually selling for $60, today’s offer saves you 17%, comes within $4 of our previous mention, and is the second-best we’ve seen in several months.

Twelve South BookArc complements your work from home MacBook setup with an aluminum build and matching silver colorway. On top of just tidying up your setup with a vertical design that frees up more space on your desk, there’s also integrated cable management here as well as rubber padding to protect your Mac. Shop other Twelve South gear from $35 right here.

Anker’s latest Amazon sale from $11

Anker is back this week to kick off a new sale via its Amazon storefront on charging essentials, projectors, smart home accessories, and more. Our top pick is the Anker Powerline III 6-Foot Lightning Cable for $11. Usually fetching $16, you’re saving 31% here with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $2 and marking a new Amazon all-time low.

Anker’s Powerline III Lightning Cable makes it easy to refuel your device from anywhere with a 6-foot length and durable design. Its MFi certification and bend-resistant form-factor make this a notable upgrade to any iPhone’s charging kit.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Movo UM700 Review: High-performance USB mic at an affordable price [Video]

EPOS GTW 270 Hybrid Review: Best wireless earbuds for gaming [Video]

Is this mid-tier Amazon indoor cycle worth it? Ancheer / FUNMILY exercise bike review [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: