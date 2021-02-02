Have a service to offer virtually? Meet bridges the gap for buyers and sellers with integrated reservations and billing

The continued pandemic has forced countless businesses to pivot how they offer their services if they generally required face-to-face meetings. Meet is a new app aimed at helping bridge the gap for providers and giving them a way to book paid meetings with clients over a private video chat. With built-in reservations and billing, Meet is useful for fitness sessions, influencers offering paid meetings with fans, or even an accountant offering tax consulting for freelancers.

Meet works like a paid version of FaceTime. Anyone can create a profile, set their price, and then open up their calendars. People can then book time with them, and at the reserved time, their phone rings and then the video chat will be initiated.

Meet is opening up new revenue streams to professionals everywhere in this new socially distanced world of business. Merritt Fletcher, Meet CEO

Meet’s platform is perfect for social media influencers, tutors, freelancers, medical professionals, therapists, coaches, fitness experts, interior designers, virtual veterinarian appointments, and more. Instead of having one platform for billing and another for communication, Meet combines them into a single platform.

Meet allows people to book time on their calendar or offer an option of purchasing a block of time and the available date/time will be determined later. A medical professional might not want to take a meeting under 15 minutes where a social media influencer might want to do back-to-back meetings at two to five minutes for each. On the payment side, Meet is using Stripe to process customer payments, so all payment data is secure. Payouts from Meet come through PayPal.

If you’re interested in looking at Meet to offer your services virtually, you can download it via the App Store.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: