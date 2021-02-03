Stacktrace Podcast 121: “Debug-driven development”

John and Rambo discuss some of the key new features that are being introduced in iOS 14.5 and Xcode 12.5, as well as their preferred debugging workflows, and how to deal with tech debt and refactoring in a pragmatic and sustainable way.

Sponsored by Guardian Firewall: Advanced security and privacy control for your iPhone and iPad, powered by the team who spent years reverse-engineering iOS to help you take back control. Download the app to receive 3 days free with zero commitment or $10 off Guardian Pro at www.guardianapp.com/stacktrace.

Sponsored by Kandji: A modern, cloud-based platform for centrally managing and securing your Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV devices, saving IT teams countless hours of manual work with features like one-click compliance templates and 150+ pre-built automations, apps, and workflows.

Links

Subscribe:

🟣 Apple Podcasts

🟠 Overcast

🟢 Spotify

If you have any feedback about the show, feel free to reach out on Twitter or send us an email.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: