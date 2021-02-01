What’s new in iOS 14.5? Podcasts app redesign, Reminders sorting features, more

The first developer beta of iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 is officially here, and it includes a variety of changes, new features, and improvements for iPhone and iPad users. The update is headlined by new privacy controls and a new Apple Watch unlocking feature, but there are a variety of other improvements as well.
iOS 14.5 beta 1 features the build number of 18E5140j. Developers can update from iOS 14.4 via the Settings app. Simply open the Settings app, choose General, then choose Software Update.
- iOS 14.5 developer beta 1, build number: 18E5140j
- iPadOS 14.5 developer beta 1, build number: 18E5140j
- watchOS 7.4 developer beta 1, build number: 18T5144k
- tvOS 14.5 developer beta 1, build number: 18L5149j
What’s new in iOS 14.5 beta 1?
- New interface in the Watch app and Settings app when your device is up to date:
- The Apple Podcasts application has undergone a handful of small user interface tweaks:
- iOS 14.4 includes new interfaces for typing with Siri and sending messages with Siri
- New “Hey Siri, call emergency” feature
- Support for using the Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5 controllers with iPhone and iPad
- Reminders app now includes support for sorting lists and printing lists:
