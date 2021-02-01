What’s new in iOS 14.5? Podcasts app redesign, Reminders sorting features, more

The first developer beta of iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 is officially here, and it includes a variety of changes, new features, and improvements for iPhone and iPad users. The update is headlined by new privacy controls and a new Apple Watch unlocking feature, but there are a variety of other improvements as well.

iOS 14.5 beta 1 features the build number of 18E5140j. Developers can update from iOS 14.4 via the Settings app. Simply open the Settings app, choose General, then choose Software Update.

iOS 14.5 developer beta 1, build number: 18E5140j

iPadOS 14.5 developer beta 1, build number: 18E5140j

watchOS 7.4 developer beta 1, build number: 18T5144k

tvOS 14.5 developer beta 1, build number: 18L5149j

If you spot any other changes in iOS 14 beta 3, or the other new betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Read on as we round up everything we’ve found so far.

What’s new in iOS 14.5 beta 1?

New interface in the Watch app and Settings app when your device is up to date:

New watchOS splash screen on the https://t.co/j82xatDeiA Software Update screen when up-to-date on the current release in watchOS 7.4b1: pic.twitter.com/rpsbcH0xmB — Will Sigmon (@WSig) February 1, 2021

The Apple Podcasts application has undergone a handful of small user interface tweaks:





iOS 14.4 includes new interfaces for typing with Siri and sending messages with Siri





New “Hey Siri, call emergency” feature

iOS 14.5 beta 1. pic.twitter.com/ibzhDOPWP7 — Bas van der Ploeg (@basvanderploeg) February 1, 2021

Support for using the Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5 controllers with iPhone and iPad

Reminders app now includes support for sorting lists and printing lists:

You can *finally* sort lists in the Reminders app in iOS 14.5. Multiple sorting options included. Printing support has been added as well. pic.twitter.com/aD9OG3gGJ0 — Federico Viticci (@viticci) February 1, 2021

More to come….

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: