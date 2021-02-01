What’s new in iOS 14.5? Podcasts app redesign, Reminders sorting features, more

- Feb. 1st 2021 11:48 am PT

0

The first developer beta of iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 is officially here, and it includes a variety of changes, new features, and improvements for iPhone and iPad users. The update is headlined by new privacy controls and a new Apple Watch unlocking feature, but there are a variety of other improvements as well.

iOS 14.5 beta 1 features the build number of 18E5140j. Developers can update from iOS 14.4 via the Settings app. Simply open the Settings app, choose General, then choose Software Update.

  • iOS 14.5 developer beta 1, build number: 18E5140j
  • iPadOS 14.5 developer beta 1, build number: 18E5140j
  • watchOS 7.4 developer beta 1, build number: 18T5144k
  • tvOS 14.5 developer beta 1, build number: 18L5149j

If you spot any other changes in iOS 14 beta 3, or the other new betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Read on as we round up everything we’ve found so far.

What’s new in iOS 14.5 beta 1?

  • New interface in the Watch app and Settings app when your device is up to date:

  • The Apple Podcasts application has undergone a handful of small user interface tweaks:
  • iOS 14.4 includes new interfaces for typing with Siri and sending messages with Siri
  • New “Hey Siri, call emergency” feature

  • More to come….

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iOS 14

iOS 14

iOS 14 was released on September 16th, 2020. New features include a new home screen design, widgets, picture in picture, and more.

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Skillshare

Skillshare

Get a free trial of Skillshare Premium Membership
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.