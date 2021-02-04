Deals: Rare Apple TV 4K savings from $150, latest 11-inch iPad Pro Cellular $62 off, more

Thursday’s best deals include some rare Apple TV 4K discounts, as well as Apple’s latest cellular 11-inch iPad Pro and a fresh batch of Anker iPhone accessories from $11. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple TV 4K sees rare discounts from $150

Amazon currently offers the latest Apple TV 4K 32GB for $150. Usually fetching $179, you’re saving $29 here with today’s offer marking one of the best prices to date, but also beating our previous Black Friday mention by $24. Step up to the 64GB model for $190. In either case, today’s price cuts are rare opportunities to score Apple’s streaming box for less than retail. Apple TV 4K delivers Ultra HD content with support for HDR and more. Alongside being able to act as a hub for extending your HomeKit setup, there’s integrated Siri control that can be accessed from the voice-enabled remote. Perfect for enjoying movies, TV shows, Apple Arcade, and much more for those in the Apple ecosystem.

Apple’s latest cellular 11-inch iPad Pro $62 off

Amazon offers Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 512GB for $1,186. Down from its $1,249 going rate, you’re saving over $62 here with today’s offer marking the second-best we’ve seen to date at Amazon and the lowest in over two months. Apple’s latest iPad Pro delivers a familiar 11-inch edge-to-edge display with Face ID alongside USB-C connectivity and 10-hour battery life. Around back, there’s a pair of 12 and 10MP rear lenses backed by a LiDAR scanner as well as other recent additions like Wi-Fi 6 support. Plus, throw in cellular connectivity and you’ll be able to work from anywhere.

Latest Anker sale has iPhone accessories from $11

Anker is back with its latest sale today via its official Amazon storefront that’s discounting a selection of charging accessories, cables, and other smartphone essentials starting at $11. Headlining is the Anker PowerCore III 10000mAh Qi Power Bank for $40. Usually fetching $50, you’re saving 20% with today’s offer marking the second-best price to date and only the second price cut we’ve seen. Anker’s power bank here delivers a 10000mAh battery for topping off your iPhone or Android device, as well as an 18W USB-C output that’s joined by a 2.4A USB port. That’s alongside a built-in 10W Qi charging pad to round out the package.

