Apple Music free trial extended to six months for students

The Apple Music free trial for students is normally the same three months as anyone else, before you’re offered the option of a half-price subscription with Apple TV+ thrown in as a sweetener. But Apple is currently doubling the free period to six months for higher education students in selected countries.

The exact qualifying requirements vary a little by country …

The 8-Bit notes eligibility criteria for US, Canada, and Japan.

According to Apple, in order to qualify for an Apple Music subscription, “you must be a student studying a bachelor degree, post-graduate degree, or equivalent Higher Education course at a University, College (the U.S. only) or Post-Secondary School (Canada only). Junior, technical colleges, and special courses are also eligible in Japan.”

In the UK, the offer is open to university students. You can check whether it’s available in your country, and whether you qualify, by visiting applemusic.com/student.

Apple seems to be on a pretty determined promotional kick at present, with a Super Bowl promotion offering a five-month free trial. Although that required you to Shazam Dolly Parton’s 5 to 9 song during the game, you can cheat the system by using this link to open the song in Shazam.

The offer is valid in the following countries and it is only available to new subscribers: Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Brazil, Chile, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mexico, Moldova, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Philippines, Poland, South Korea, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, Canada, United States

The focus on promoting Apple Music may be connected to the fact that the iOS 14.5 beta now lets you set Spotify as your default music player for Siri.

The first time you ask Siri to play something, it lists all the streaming services you have installed on your device and ask you which of them you want to use. Once you have done so, Siri then defaults to that service for subsequent requests.

Apple likely made the change as a further step to fend off antitrust actions.

