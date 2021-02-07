Apple and Shazam team up with Dolly Parton to offer 5 months of Apple Music for free to new users

Alongside Super Bowl LV this evening, Apple is teaming up with country music artist Dolly Parton to offer 5 free months of Apple Music to new subscribers. In addition to the new promotion, you can also use Shazam to identify a Dolly Parton song during the Super Bowl to unlock a special surprise…

For those unfamiliar, Dolly Parton created a new version of her hit song 9 To 5, cleverly named 5 To 9, as part of a Super Bowl commercial for Squarespace. The country music artist tweeted this evening that if you use Shazam to identify 5 To 9 during the Super Bowl tonight, you’ll unlock a “special surprise” as well as up to 5 free months of Apple Music alongs

If you miss out on the opportunity to Shazam the song during the Super Bowl, you can use this link to directly head to the song in Shazam and start the process of redeeming your free 5 months. You might also find a banner offering the Apple Music extended trial period in Shazam settings.

The offer is valid in the following countries and it is only available to new subscribers.

Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Brazil, Chile, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mexico, Moldova, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Philippines, Poland, South Korea, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, Canada, United States 

Apple has regularly offered extended Apple Music free trials through Shazam, which is the music recognition service it acquired in 2017. Apple traditionally offers three months free of Apple Music to new subscribers.

Apple’s last promotion offering 5 months of Apple Music for free to Shazam users expired last month. Today’s new promotion runs through March 31, 2021.

