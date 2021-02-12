Friday’s Best Deals: Best Buy President’s Day Apple sale, M1 MacBook Pro $100 off, more

Today’s best deals are headlined by Best Buy and Satechi kicking off their own President’s Day sales, as well as an all-time low on the new M1 MacBook Pro at $100 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Best Buy launches new President’s Day sale

Best Buy is ending the workweek by kicking off its annual President’s Day sale today, discounting a selection of Apple gear and more. Headlining here is the Apple HomePod mini bundle with a Wemo HomeKit Mini Smart Plug for $110. Down from the $124 value the package usually fetches, today’s offer is $5 under the combined all-time lows on both items, matches our previous mention, and is only the second price cut of any kind on Apple’s latest Siri-enabled speaker.

HomePod mini delivers a compact way to bring Siri, Apple Music, and smart home control to your space in a familiar, fabric-wrapped design. Alongside either white or black colorways, there’s a touchpad at the top to adjust audio playback as well as quick music handoff thanks to the inclusion of Apple’s new U1 chip.

Apple M1 MacBook Pro sees $100 discount

Amazon currently offers Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro M1/8GB/256GB for $1,199. Usually fetching $1,299, here you’re saving $100 with today’s offer matching our previous mention as well as the all-time low. The latest MacBook Pro from Apple delivers its M1 chip complete with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. You can count on its 13-inch Retina display alongside up to 17-hour battery life, a pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. Apple’s TouchBar completes the package alongside its most recent Magic Keyboard iteration.

Satechi takes 20% off Apple accessories

Satechi is launching its President’s Day sale today by taking 20% off its entire selection of Apple accessories, chargers, and more. Our top pick this time around is the new Aluminum 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand at $48. Down from $60, today’s offer is marking only the second price cut on this recent release and matches the all-time low set as a launch discount back in January.

Satechi’s new 2-in-1 charging stand delivers MagSafe compatibility to your iPhone 12 with a magnetic design that gives off a floating form-factor for refueling your device at the desktop or nightstand. There’s also a secondary 5W Qi pad underneath that can refuel AirPods and more.

