The Shadow cloud gaming service saw its app removed from the App Store in March 2020, before access was restored in May. Apple has now again removed the app.

The reason for the latest removal isn’t yet known…

Shadow provides streaming access to “a full-featured high-end PC to run Windows-based applications,” and is most popular with gamers. It allows subscribers to stream up to 4K at 60fps, or 1080p at 144fps.

Apple rejects apps which provide their own app store, but Shadow doesn’t do that: you need to own the games or other apps you want to install. You can, of course, use a browser on the remote machine in order to buy games, but it’s hard to see why Apple would object to this as the company offers no way to buy Windows games through the App Store.

Last time the service made changes that were said to have brought it back into compliance with App Store guidelines. The company says that it is trying to find out the reason for the latest removal.

During the review of our most recent app update, Apple’s team rejected and removed the Shadow iOS, iPadOS & tvOS apps from the App Store. As it stands, the apps are no longer available for download. We are currently in discussion with Apple’s team to understand more and get the apps reinstated on the App Store as soon as possible. Members who have already downloaded the app to their device(s) will still have full functionality and access to the app(s). Unfortunately, we won’t be able to update them for the time being, so the experience may become degraded over time.

At the time of writing, the Mac app remains available.

Shadow costs $14.99/month, dropping to $11.99/month with a one-year commitment.

