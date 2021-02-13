UFC 258 and the welterweight title bout is set for Saturday, February 13 at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Read along for how to watch UFC 258 Usman vs Burns on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, the web, and more.

In this guide we’ll cover how to watch UFC 258 Usman vs Burns with ESPN+ as well what you can watch with the UFC app via a Fight Pass subscription.

The welterweight title fight of Usman vs Burns is interesting as the two were previously training partners. But Usman says that’s not going to hold him back as he defends his champion title:

“We talkin’ bout practice,” Usman told UFC.com. “It’s different when you step inside that cage. It’s a whole different savage, and he’s going to realize that.”

UFC main card fights are PPV through ESPN and you’ll need an ESPN+ subscription. For new customers, there’s a deal to get both a year of ESPN+ and access to UFC 258 Usman vs Burns at a 35% discount ($89.98, reg. $130). If you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber, the fight costs $69.99.

Other UFC 258 fights include Barber vs Grasso, Gastelum vs Heinisch, Pitolo vs Marquez, and more. Early prelims start at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT with the main event Usman vs Burns set for 10 pm ET/9 pm CT/7 pm PT.

How to watch UFC 258 Usman vs Burns on iPhone, Apple TV, web, more

Watch UFC on ESPN+

If you’re not an ESPN+ customer yet:

Buy access to UFC 258 and a year of ESPN+ at a 35% discount (you’ll create an ESPN+ account as part of the process) To watch UFC 258, head to the ESPN app on your Apple (or other) device or log in on the web Choose the ESPN+ tab (or type in UFC in the ESPN app search bar) Look for UFC 258

Alternatively, you can buy UFC 258 on a Mac or PC here and watch on any supported device, including the web.

Buy access to the fight for $69.99 To watch, open the ESPN app on your Apple (or other) device or log in on the web Head to the ESPN+ tab Look for UFC 258

Watch on the UFC app

If you want some access to UFC, you can sign up for UFC Fight Pass that goes from $9.99/month. However, for UFC 258, Fight Pass only offers access to the prelims, while Usman vs Burns will require a PPV purchase with ESPN+.

The UFC app is available for Apple TV, iPhone, and iPad (although it does have rough reviews). Keep in mind there’s no longer support for the third-gen Apple TV.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: