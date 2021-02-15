Apple Music’s Replay feature – the equivalent to Spotify’s Wrapped – is a great way to check out what you’ve been listening to most. And one of the benefits of Apple’s approach is Replay is available all-year long with updates to your playlist weekly to keep track of your top songs and more.

Back in December we shared a detailed guide on how to get the most out of your full-year stats for Replay 2020 like your top songs, artists, albums, and more. While Spotify users will have to wait until the end of the year to get their next Wrapped, Apple Music has now made Replay 2021 playlists available in the Listen Now section of the Music app (spotted by MacRumors).

After opening the Music app and selecting the Listen Now tab at the bottom, swipe all the way to the very bottom. You should see your new Replay 2021 playlist.

Your favorite tracks of the year – all in one playlist, updated weekly.

The Replay 2021 updates on Sunday each week and just like any other playlist you can add it to your Library, download the content, shuffle, and share, and more.

While Apple Music’s Replay playlists have the advantage of being available throughout the year, it’s seen criticism for now showing the full details of your listening habits in the Apple Music app like Spotify does with Wrapped. If you want to check out all your Apple Music listening stats, you need to head to https://replay.music.apple.com/. However, the full stats page still shows your Replay 2020 details.

