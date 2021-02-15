Monday’s best deals: Anker sale from $10, refurb iPhone XR $330, more

Monday’s best deals are headlined by a new Anker sale from $10, as well as discounts on iPhone XR at $330 and these Seagate USB-C SDD discounts starting at $67. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Anker’s latest sale goes live from $10

Anker is kicking off a new sale this week that’s discounting a selection of iPhone accessories, smart home gear, projectors, and more. Our top pick is the eufyCam 2 HomeKit Security System at $240. Down from $289, today’s offer amounts to $49 in savings and is the best we’ve seen since December.

This eufyCam 2 package arrives with a pair of weather-resistant 1080p cameras for surveilling your yard and more. The included base station allows for local recording, and other notable features here include 365-day battery life, as well as support for HomeKit, Assistant, and Alexa.

iPhone XR falls to $330

Woot is currently offering the certified refurbished iPhone XR 64GB in various colors for $330. Having originally retailed for $749, today’s offer is $20 under our previous mention and marking one of the best prices to date on the handset.

Centered around a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, iPhone XR delivers a water-resistant build alongside Face ID on the front and a 12MP camera around back. It’s powered by Apple’s A12 Bionic chip that pairs with the Neural Engine for taking portrait photos and more.

Seagate’s Ultra Touch USB-C SSDs on sale from $67

Amazon currently offers the Seagate Ultra Touch 500GB Portable USB-C Solid-State Drive for $67. Down from $85, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $8 and marks a new all-time low. You can also grab the 1TB version for $140, saving you $25 and marking the best price to date, as well. Seagate’s Ultra Touch SSD delivers up to 1TB of storage with a unique fabric-covered design alongside built-in USB-C connectivity for pairing with your Mac or iPad Pro right out of the box. You’ll also be able to count on 400MB/s transfer speeds here, and a three-year warranty completes the package for some added peace of mind.

