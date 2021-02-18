‘Mp3tag’ powerful audio metadata editor is now available for macOS

Mp3tag is one of the most popular apps for editing audio metadata on Windows as it works with multiple audio formats and has advanced tools that help users better organize the details of songs, albums, or podcasts. Today Mp3tag is finally coming to the Mac with an official macOS app available on the App Store.

Editing audio file tags or metadata may not be necessary for most regular users who subscribe to streaming services like Apple Music, but it’s extremely important for professionals like DJs and podcasters who need to make sure their audio files have all the data about the artists, genres, composers, and more.

That’s where Mp3tag comes in as a powerful tool that lets users edit such data from audio files. The Mac version of the app is quite similar to the Windows version, so users who already knew the app before will be very familiar with it when using Mp3tag on macOS. After opening the app, you can drag one or multiple audio files into the app to edit the metadata for each one.

With just a few clicks, the app lets you change things like the title, artist, album, year, genre, composer, album number, and the artwork of multiple audio files. There are also custom extended tags focused on podcasts, such as category, description, keywords, and URL. Users can also create quick actions or workflows that drastically reduce the time they spend editing audio metadata.

Since some of the tasks in managing a digital library are repetitive, Mp3tag allows for combining tasks into action groups, which serve as workflows for keeping consistency and order. Examples are formatting tag fields, performing case conversion, removing unwanted fields, or adjusting embedded cover art to match required sizes.

Another great feature offered by Mp3tag is the integration with third-party online services that provide music databases, such as Discogs and MusicBrainz. It downloads all the information about a song or album in just a few seconds so you can add it to your own audio files. If you really need to edit metadata for multiple audio files, Mp3tag can definitely make this task quicker and simpler.

Mp3tag is now available on the Mac App Store for $19.99, but you can download a seven-day trial version from the official Mp3tag website.

