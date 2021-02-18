OWC introduces new all-in-one Thunderbolt 4/USB-C Cable to help solve confusion

Popular Mac accessory maker OWC has announced a new combo Thunderbolt 4 and USB-C cable. The company says that this cable is “universal for everything making it the only cable you will ever need,” aiming to solve a common problem in the USB-C accessory market.

The new Thunderbolt 4 and USB-C cable from OWC connects with USB-C on both ends and is certified for Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, USB 4, USB 3.2, USB 3.1, USB Power, and more. The company also says that you get 100% of both the maximum power allowed and the full data capability supported from/between any USB-C port-equipped device and host.

  • 100% USB-C Compatible: connect to today’s, tomorrow’s, and yesterday’s Macs, PCs, iPads, Chromebooks, Surface and other devices with a Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, or USB4
  • Certified for all uses: enjoy lab test-certified safe power delivery up to 100W of power, up to 40Gb/s of data performance, and up to 8K of video capability
  • Connect up to 4K, 5K, 6K, and 8K Thunderbolt or USB-C display

As anyone who has tried to buy USB-C cables from a website like Amazon knows, it’s often tricky to find one that features support for all of the various standards and capabilities, particularly in the age of Thunderbolt 3 and Thunderbolt 4. This is the problem OWC is aiming to solve with its new all-in-one Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C Cable.

No matter what kind of device or power level; be it a Mac, PC, tablet, or mobile device, the OWC Thunderbolt 4/USB-C Cable never lets you down for your USB-C to USB-C connectivity needs. Contrast this with USB-type cables, which often carry no certification, have more limited and varying data speeds, and are not all rated and safe for the power level a system can demand. OWC Thunderbolt 4 cables take all the guesswork out for your USB-C to USB-C connectivity needs.

The OWC Thunderbolt 4/USB-C Cable is available to order now for $27.99 from the MacSales website.

