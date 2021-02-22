Apple Watch can now control your grill thanks to new Traeger feature

Popular grill manufacturer Traeger is out with what it says is an industry first – an Apple Watch app to not just view your grill’s temperature but actually control it. The latest Traeger app for its WiFIRE connected grills also lets you set/change the probe temp, see your pellet level, timer, turn on “Keep Warm Mode,” and more right from your wrist.

Traeger shared the news today on full Apple Watch control arriving for its WiFIRE grills that brings almost all the same functionality of the iPhone app to Apple’s wearable.

While smart grill thermometers have been around for years now, they only let you check the temp of what you’re cooking/your grill, not change it, let alone change grill modes.

Here’s what you can do with the updated Traeger app on Apple Watch:

Grill Temp – Users can monitor and control their grill temperature in real time and make adjustments from anywhere, be it from the kitchen or the ski slopes. Probe Temp – Cooks can set a desired internal temperature and monitor their progress without ever lifting the lid. Keep Warm Mode – Once the recipe on the grill is complete, but the rest of the dishes in the kitchen needs some additional prep, users can set their grill to “Keep Warm Mode” to reduce the grill temperature to XX degrees and ensure the food is ready when you are. Timer – Alerts notify the cook when its ready to sauce, check, or pull your food. Pellet Level – The pellet sensor will display current pellet levels in real time, so users know when to re-load the hopper and keep the stoked fire burning. Super Smoke Mode – This feature allows users to blast their food with 100% hardwood smoke between temperatures from 165 up to 225 degrees. Users can adjust the grill temperature between the mode ranges, and turn on or off.

Keep in mind you’ll need a Traeger WiFIRE grill to use this functionality. If you don’t have a Traeger and aren’t ready to buy one, you can pick up a more basic smart thermostat for Weber grills or any grill for under $100.

Get a closer look at the new Traeger Apple Watch app below:

