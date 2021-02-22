Original six-color Apple Computer sign hits auction block starting at $12k

- Feb. 22nd 2021 8:42 am PT

An original Apple Computer sign from ~1978 is up for grabs in a new auction. The famous six-color rainbow logo artwork comes in the original frame with the auctioneer calling the condition “very good.”

Bidding is now open for this “Original Apple Computer Inc. sign.” It’s a notably large acrylic sign with dimensions of 48.5 x 60.5-inches.

There are a “few surface marks, and some yellowing to background, but rainbow colors remain bright. Overall very good condition.”

Here’s how Nate D. Sanders auction house describes the sign:

Original Apple Computer Inc. sign, circa 1978, displaying the famous rainbow apple logo. Large sign measuring over 4′ x 5′ is one of the earliest Apple retail signs, displayed by an authorized reseller who learned about Apple by attending a computer conference in 1976. Acrylic sign in metal frame measures 48.5” x 60.5”. A few surface marks, and some yellowing to background, but rainbow colors remain bright. Overall very good condition.

The opening bid for this Apple sign starts at $12,000 and bidding ends on February 25th at 5 pm PT.

