Apple TV+ hit ‘Ted Lasso’ creators and cast to hold panel at LA’s PaleyFest

- Feb. 23rd 2021 11:00 am PT

One of the Apple TV+ standouts has been Ted Lasso and fans will get to dive deeper into the series as the creators and cast of the show will be at PaleyFest this spring. The Ted Lasso team will be part of a panel discussion for the long-running LA event on April 1.

Reported by Variety, Ted Lasso was announced today as alongside five other shows as participating in the 2021 PaleyFest in LA.

The festival – running for 38 years now – is put on with the goal of “uniting fans with the casts and creative teams behind the most acclaimed and buzz-worthy television shows, delighting audiences with exclusive behind-the-scenes and breaking news stories.”

In addition to Ted Lasso, other hit shows participating include The Queen’s Gambit, Six Feet Under, Evil, Lovecraft Country, and more.

Early access will be given to Paley Center members and Citi cardholders on March 26. Then public access to the fest will start on March 30 on the Paley Yahoo channel.

The Ted Lasso panel discussion is set for April 1 and will include “co-creator and executive producer Bill Lawrence; co-creator, executive producer and actor Jason Sudeikis; executive producer and actor Brendan Hunt; wrier and actor Brett Goldstein; and cast members Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Nick Mohammed and Phil Dunster. It will be moderated by actor and comedian Patton Oswalt.”

Bill Lawerence shared gratitude for getting to be a part of PaleyFest 2021 and all of the show’s fans:

“I get to speak for the whole ‘Ted Lasso’ team when I say thanks for including us at this year’s PaleyFest. We’re so grateful to anyone who gave our show any of their time this year — it’s cool to have the opportunity to let fans know that,” said Lawrence.

