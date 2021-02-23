Deals: iPhone XR $330, Braided Solo Loop Apple Watch Band $13, more

All of today’s best deals kick off with iPhone XR on sale for $330. You’ll also be able to save on this braided solo loop Apple Watch band at $13 and eufyCam’s 2C Pro HomeKit Cameras from $97. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple iPhone XR falls to $330

Woot offers the unlocked Apple iPhone XR 64GB for $330 in certified refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Having originally retailed for $749, over at Apple, you’ll currently pay $499 for an unlocked model with today’s price cut matching our previous mention for the all-time low set just twice before.

iPhone XR delivers a solid device for giving a family member their first smartphone thanks to a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display with water-resistance up to 1 meter. Alongside Face ID, you’ll find 12 and 7MP cameras around back, with wireless charging to complete the package. There’s also a 90-day warranty included here, as well. Head below for more.

Ditch the Apple tax with this $13 braided solo loop Watch band

Amazon is currently offering the Unnite Braided Solo Loop Apple Watch Band for $13. Usually fetching $16, today’s offer is good for a nearly 20% price cut, marks the best we’ve seen on this particular style, and undercuts our previous mention on a third-party offering by $4. This braided Apple Watch band looks to offer a similar appearance to the official Solo Loop offering, but clocks in with a much more affordable price tag. Sporting a unique woven design, this band has a stretchy design that’ll complement your Apple Watch through workouts or just everyday wear.

eufyCam’s 2C Pro HomeKit Cameras from $97

eufyHome via Amazon offers its eufyCam 2C Pro 2-Camera Security Kit for $240. Down from the usual $320 going rate, you’re saving 25% here, with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $16 and marking a new all-time low. Armed with HomeKit Secure Video support, this eufyCam 2C Pro package includes a pair of 1080p cameras alongside a base station. The entirely wireless designs are backed by 180-day battery life and weather-resistant enclosures so you can mount them just about anywhere. Motion alerts, human detection, and night vision round out the notable features. Shop more from $97 right here.

