Doppler iPhone FLAC music player gets CarPlay app, Siri support, more

For those who like to own their music library and want support for hi-res formats like FLAC, Doppler for iPhone is a great solution. And now with the app’s latest update, a custom CarPlay app, Siri commands and suggestions, and more have arrived.

High-res audio is back in the spotlight as Spotify announced it will begin offering “Spotify HiFi” later this year. That will mean Apple Music will be the only major streaming service not offering a lossless hi-res option.

But for those that prefer to buy and own their music, Doppler for iPhone is a dedicated app built from the ground up just for music. It supports FLAC, AAC, MP3, WAV, and more with full control over your library.

Doppler 2.3 launched today comes with some nice improvements. Headlining is a custom CarPlay app along with Siri commands and suggestions support.

Doppler also gets integration with Spotlight to more easily search your music library.

Doppler for iPhone is available as a one-time purchase for $6.99.

Full release notes:

Doppler 2.3 adds 3 powerful new integrations: – Siri Commands and Suggestions – Spotlight integration – Custom CarPlay App Siri Commands and Suggestions —- Control Doppler using Siri commands like “Play all songs by James Blake in Doppler” or “Shuffle my Liked Songs Playlist in Doppler”. Siri now learns how you listen to music and offers suggestions for music when you connect to headphones and on the lock screen. Spotlight integration —- Search and open songs and playlists from search on your homescreen. Quickly play music from search results without needing to open the app. Custom CarPlay App —- Doppler now offers a CarPlay app to access your Library and control playback from your CarPlay system. Control Doppler for CarPlay using Siri. — If you’ve liked these recent updates, please leave a review on the App Store. Reviews help Doppler reach more people and it means a lot! If you think Doppler is worthy, would you mind taking a moment to leave a rating or write a review? Thanks!

