CleanMyMac X is one of my favorite Mac utilities for uninstalling apps I no longer needed, freeing up hard drive space by clearing full caches and general macOS maintenance. Today, they’ve released a great update that adds support for Apple Silicon, a refreshed interface for macOS Big Sur, and the option to remove Intel binaries.

Apple Silicon Support

Although it ran great under Big Sur using Rosetta 2, CleanMyMac X is now optimized for Apple’s new M1 chip using Apple Silicon technology. MacPaw has made some important changes to get the app running even faster for those using one of the new MacBook Airs, MacBook Pros, or Mac minis.

Refresh UI for Big Sur

macOS Big Sur brought on one of the biggest changes to the Mac user interface in many years, so most apps have some work to do in order to “fit in” better with the new design. Today’s update to CleanMyMac X brings it more inline with Big Sur with a new icon, refreshed colors, simpler shapes of UI elements, and few a subtle 3D Parallax animations.

Remove Intel Binaries

Rosetta 2 technology allows developers to ship a single version of their app containing the Apple Silicon and Intel code. CleanMyMac X allows you to remove Intel binaries if you are running a computer with Apple Silicon in order to save precious hard drive space. A previous update to CleanMyMac X added a new macOS Big Sur widget as well.

CleanMyMac X is available for free with a Setapp subscription or a standalone one-year subscription for $39.99. If you’re running the Mac App Store version, the update will be available within the next week.

