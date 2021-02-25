macOS Big Sur 11.2.2 released with fix for using MacBooks with ‘non-compliant’ USB-C hubs

Apple has released macOS Big Sur 11.2.2. to the public today with a fix for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air users. Apple says the update “prevents” certain models from “incurring damage” when they are connected to third-party USB-C hubs and docks.

Apple explains that the update prevents 2019 or later MacBook Pro and 2020 or later MacBook Air models from suffering damage when used with “third-party, non-compliant powered USB-C” accessories.

The full release notes explain:

macOS Big Sur 11.2.2 prevents MacBook Pro (2019 or later) and MacBook Air (2020 or later) models from incurring damage when they are connected to certain third-party, non-compliant powered USB-C hubs and docks.

Unfortunately, Apple doesn’t provide additional information about this bug, so it’s unclear whether some Mac users have experienced “damage” when using third-party USB-C hubs and docks.

You can now update your Mac to the latest version of macOS Big Sur by heading to the Software Update menu in the System Preferences app. The update is available to all macOS Big Sur users and is not limited solely to the affected machines.

Have you experienced any fallout for using “non-compliant” USB-C hubs or docks with your MacBook Pro or MacBook Air? Let us know down in the comments!

