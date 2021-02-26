Deals: iPad Pro up to $679 off, Beats Solo Pro Headphones $170, more

All of today’s best deals kick off with an up to $679 off sale on iPad Pro. Not to mention, Beats Solo Pro Headphones at $170 and Nomad’s Lightning Carbon Carabiner to $17. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save up to $679 on refurb iPad Pros

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of Apple’s latest and previous-generation iPad Pro models starting at $470. Our top pick is the previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB at $770 in certified refurbished condition. Down from its original $1,149 price tag, today’s offer amounts to $379 in savings and marks one of the best discounts to date.

Apple’s 2018 iPad Pros all sport Liquid Retina edge-to-edge displays with Promotion, True Tone, and wide color. That’s alongside Apple’s A12X Bionic chip to power the experience, as well as Face ID, 12MP camera, up to 10-hours of battery life, and four speakers.

Beats Solo Pro Headphones on sale for $170

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront currently offers the Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $170. Normally fetching $300 like you’ll pay at Amazon right now, today’s offer saves you $130, marks the second-best price we’ve seen in several months, and is one of the lowest we’ve seen to date overall.

Delivering active noise cancelation and up to 22 hours of playback per charge in the usual Beats design, Solo Pro also comes equipped with Apple’s H1 chip for fast pairing and more. Another notable perk is that just 10 minutes on a charger will refuel these cans with three hours of listening time.

Nomad’s Lightning Carbon Carabiner to $17

Nomad offers its Lightning Carbon Carabiner for $17. Down from its $35 going rate, you’re saving 50%, with today’s offer marking one of the lowest we’ve seen to date and the best in over a year. Nomad’s Carbon Carabiner is an essential everyday carry upgrade thanks to ensuring you’ll always have a way to refuel iPhones or AirPods on hand. On top of being a cable to clip onto your bag, it packs a Lightning connector on one side and a USB-A port on the other for plugging into wall adapters, power banks, and more.

