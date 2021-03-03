Best Buy using Apple Watch as basis for new ‘Lively’ health and safety service

Best Buy has stepped further into the health and technology market with a new partnership with Apple. The move sees the retailer also partner with the Lively app to offer both emergency and non-emergency support for elderly Apple Watch users along with up to $200 off the Series 6 or SE wearable.

Best Buy detailed the new initiative in a blog post today:

Best Buy Health is helping to make it easier for older adults to stay safe, healthy and connected by offering a full array of health and safety services available on Apple Watch. At home or on the go, Apple Watch users with the Lively app can get assistance from highly trained Lively Urgent Response Agents to get help in emergency and non-emergency situations. Agents can assist with everything from medical emergencies to sending help if a user has car trouble.

The pitch is that with the Lively app and a new soon-to-be-released feature called Live Agent Assist, elderly users can get further protection than the built-in Fall Detection and auto emergency call support in watchOS/iOS.

That includes support for non-emergencies as well as emergencies and “calling users to make sure they’re OK and contacting family members if needed.” Apple Watch/iPhone can already contact your emergency contact without a third-party app.

Lively also features complication support for Apple Watch for fast access to assistance.

The $30 Lively “Preferred Health & Safety” two-year package also gives access to a registered nurse or board-certified doctor 24/7 without an appointment for urgent care needs (no co-pay or insurance needed). And other options for virtual health care.

“By offering these powerful safety features on Apple Watch, we’re creating a new way to achieve a greater sense of connection and independence for older adults, and added peace of mind for both them and their families,” said David Inns, Best Buy Health’s president of active aging. “It’s the perfect next step in furthering Best Buy Health’s mission to enrich and save lives through technology and meaningful connections.”

To incentivize customers, Best Buy is offering up to $150 off new purchases of the Apple Watch SE and up to $200 off Apple Watch Series 6 when customers sign the $30 two-year Lively agreement.

To access Lively Health & Safety Services on Apple Watch, users must download the Lively app from the App Store using Apple Watch Series 4 or newer and have a Lively Health & Safety plan. Users who agree to a two-year Preferred Health & Safety contract can get up to $200 off the purchase of a new Apple Watch Series 6, or up to $150 off the purchase of a new Apple Watch SE, only at Best Buy.

Learn more specifics on the offer on Best Buy’s website here.

