Apple launched today a new support page on its website. With “Apple for Kids,” parents and guardians can learn everything they need to know about how to manage a family group, set up a child’s device, and more.

Since it’s becoming more natural for children to have an iPhone, an iPad, or even an Apple Watch, Apple is promoting a new page to help parents and guardians take care of their kids online (via MacRumors).

The pandemic and the adoption of homeschooling forced many parents to give their children a gadget for education’s purpose. With “Apple for Kids” support page, here’s what you can learn:

Set up Family Sharing: To use Family Sharing, each person needs their own Apple ID. As the family organizer, you can create Apple IDs for your children, and add existing Apple IDs for other family members.

To use Family Sharing, each person needs their own Apple ID. As the family organizer, you can create Apple IDs for your children, and add existing Apple IDs for other family members. Set up your child’s device: Help your child sign in to Apple devices with their Apple ID, create a device passcode, and use Family Sharing to access purchased apps and content.

On the “Apple for Kids” page, Apple is also detailng how to set up an Apple Watch for a family member who doesn’t have their own iPhone.

The company also shows how to keep track of your child’s activities and set limits and monitor usage with six tips:

Approve purchases with Ask to Buy: With this feature on, kids will need a family organizer permission before making a purchase with the iPhone.

With this feature on, kids will need a family organizer permission before making a purchase with the iPhone. Locate missing devices with Find My: Turn on Find My, and if your child’s device goes missing, you can see it on a map and play a sound to help you find it.

Turn on Find My, and if your child’s device goes missing, you can see it on a map and play a sound to help you find it. Use Apple Cash Family: You can send Apple Cash to your children so they can use Apple Pay, while you stay informed and in control.

You can send Apple Cash to your children so they can use Apple Pay, while you stay informed and in control. Prevent in-app purchases: You can keep your kids from making unintentional or unauthorized purchases from the App Stores or in-app purchases and subscription.

You can keep your kids from making unintentional or unauthorized purchases from the App Stores or in-app purchases and subscription. Set limits with Screen Time: See how your kids use their devices, set time limits for app or apps categories, and control with whom they can communicate.

See how your kids use their devices, set time limits for app or apps categories, and control with whom they can communicate. Use parental controls on your child’s device: You’re in control of what your kids can do. Set up Screen Time to restrict which apps your children can use, what content they can access, and what settings they can change.

If you want to know more about “Apple for Kids” support page, just click here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: