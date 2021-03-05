Friday’s best deals: Best Buy Apple 3-day sale, Apple Watch bands, Anker gear, more

To wrap up the week, all of the best deals today are headlined by a new three-day sale at Best Buy. That’s alongside price cuts on Nike-style Apple Watch bands and all of the offers in this Anker Soundcore sale from $22. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Best Buy launches latest 3-day sale

Best Buy is closing out the work week by kicking off its latest three-day sale today, discounting a selection of Apple products, smart TVs, Beats headphones, and more. Shipping is free on orders over $35, with free curbside pickup available as well. Headlining is the Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $160. Originally fetching $300, we’ve more recently been tracking a $230 going rate with today’s offer saving you 30% and marking the second-best price in nearly a year.

Delivering active noise cancelation and up to 22 hours of playback per charge in the usual Beats design, Solo Pro also comes equipped with Apple’s H1 chip for fast pairing and more. Another notable perk is that just 10 minutes on a charger will refuel these cans with three hours of listening time.

Score three Nike-style Apple Watch bands for just $8

Amazon offers a 3-pack of Sport Nike-Style Apple Watch Bands for $8. Normally fetching $13, today’s offer amounts to 35% in savings, is $1.50 under previous discounts, and marks a new all-time low. Available in a variety of styles, as well as colors, this three-pack of Nike-style bands are compatible with every model of Apple Watch.

Delivering a sportier design than the typical silicone offering, these bands are ideal for strapping onto your wrist ahead of a workout and are much more affordable than the official Apple models.

Anker Soundcore speaker sale starts at $22

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering a selection of its Soundcore Bluetooth speakers and headphones starting at $22. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Soundcore Motion Boom Outdoor Speaker for $80. Down from its usual $100 going rate, it just recently dropped to $90 with today’s offer, saving you an extra $10 and marking the best we’ve seen since December.

Soundcore Motion Boom arrives with IPX7 water resistance to handle everything from serenading you poolside to dishing out tunes just about anywhere else as well. Its 24-hour battery life pairs with a rugged build as well as a more-than-capable internal audio array.

