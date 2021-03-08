Monday’s best deals: Save $300 on Apple Watch Series 5, iPad Pro $100 off, more

All of the best deals today are headlined by an Apple Watch Series 5 clearance event at Amazon. You’ll also be able to save on the latest iPad Pros as well as Twelve South’s stylish iPhone 12 leather BookBook case. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazon clears out Apple Watch Series 5

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Apple Watch Series 5 models, clearing out various styles with as much as $300 in savings attached. You’ll find everything from aluminum offerings to stainless steel variants, GPS + Cellular offerings, and more included in the sale. These are matching the Amazon all-time lows as well as our previous mentions.

Apple’s previous-generation wearable delivers many of the same features like an always-on display and ECG monitoring but at a more affordable price accentuated by today’s sale. Alongside the usual roster of exercise tracking features and integration with Fitness+, there’s a swimproof design and cellular connectivity.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro now up to $100 off

Amazon is currently discounting Apple’s latest 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models by up to $100, with prices starting at $849. Across the board, these are some of the lowest prices we’ve seen to date and mark the best discounts since the holiday season if not returning to Amazon all-time lows.

Apple’s latest iPad Pros deliver a familiar edge-to-edge display with up to 12.9 inches of screen real estate on top of Face ID, USB-C connectivity, and 10-hour battery life. You’ll also enjoy more recent additions like 12 and 10MP rear lenses backed by a LiDAR scanner as well as Wi-Fi 6 support and more. Perfect for overhauling your note-taking setup ahead of the spring semester or taking all that iPadOS has to offer for a spin.

Twelve South iPhone 12 BookBook Case sees first discount to $58

Amazon currently offers the Twelve South BookBook Case for iPhone 12 at $58. Down from its usual $70 going rate, today’s offer amounts to one of the first notable price cuts to date, saves you 17%, and marks a new all-time low. Twelve South’s BookBook Case covers your iPhone 12 or 12 Pro in full-grain leather with an overall appearance that turns your handset into a vintage book. The wallet folio can hold four IDs or cards and magnetically snaps onto the case attached to your device.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Wyze Bulb Color review: voice-control, bright, and easy to set up [Video]

Corsair Katar Pro XT Review: An incredible mouse for $30 [Video]

Razer Kiyo Pro Review: Is this the best camera for streaming and video calls? [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: