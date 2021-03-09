Deals: Save on iPads from $70 at Woot, Anker HomeKit cameras $36, more

All of the today’s best deals are headlined by a series of discounts on various iPad models from $70. That’s on top of Anker HomeKit cameras from $36, as well as markdowns on Logitech Combo Touch iPad Keyboard Folios. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save on Apple’s latest and prev-gen. iPads from $70

Amazon offers the latest Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 32GB for $299. Down from its $329 going rate, you’re saving $30 with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the Amazon low and marking the best we’ve seen in nearly a month. You can also score the 128GB model at $395, down from $429 at Amazon.

Apple’s latest iPad sports a 10.2-inch Retina display with up to 128GB of storage. The newest iPadOS pairs with added functionality like support for Apple Pencil and other accessories. You’ll also find an 8MP camera on the back, 1.2MP lens on the front, plus a 10-hour battery on the inside. There’s also a selection of previous-generation models on sale from $70.

Anker eufy Pan & Tilt HomeKit Camera falls to $40

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is currently discounting a selection of its eufy HomeKit cameras from $36. Our top pick today is the eufy Security 2K Indoor Pan & Tilt HomeKit Camera for $40. Down from $52, you’re saving 23% with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the second-best price to date.

eufy’s smart camera delivers 2K recording alongside integration with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant. Its HomeKit Secure Video compatibility pairs with added motion tracking as well as pan and tilt features to round out the package.

This braided solo loop Apple Watch band is $15

Amazon is currently offering this braided solo loop Apple Watch band in a variety of styles for $15. You’ll be able to choose from multiple styles, sizes, and colors here. Down from $20, you’re saving 25% with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $2 and marking a new all-time low.

This braided Apple Watch band looks to deliver a similar appearance to the official Solo Loop offering, but clocks in with a much more affordable price tag. Sporting a unique woven design, this band has a stretchy design that’ll complement your Apple Watch through workouts or just everyday wear.

