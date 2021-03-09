Incase is out today with the new Reform Sport Case for AirPods Pro. Coming to Apple stores and more, it has a perforated, two-layer design for solid protection, dual-function lanyard, and antimicrobial treatment.

The Reform Sport Case has a design reminiscent of the Apple Watch Nike Sport Band. Along with the perforated design, the new AirPods Pro case features two-layers for full protection.

In addition to the neat look of the aesthetic, Incase says it also means the case is easy to grip and can help dissipate heat.

The case comes with a removable, hybrid lanyard. It features the standard loop as well as clip to easily attach it to keyrings and more.

Incase has also added antimicrobial protection that “prevents 99.9% of surface bacteria, while offering long-lasting antibacterial and antifungal protection.”

As you’d expect, the new AirPods Pro case is compatible with wireless charging.

The Reform Sport Case is available at launch in black volt, blue, and black for $34.95 direct from Incase and soon at Apple and other retailers. Two more colors, gray tangerine and rose coral will be coming soon (shown below).









FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: