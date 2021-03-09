Instagram can now automatically add captions to Stories for improved accessibility

- Mar. 9th 2021 12:21 pm PT

Apps & Updates
0

Instagram is making its Stories more accessible with a new auto-caption feature that’s starting to roll out to users. The new feature comes with multiple font styles to pick from.

Shown off on Twitter by Matt Navarra (via Engadget), the new auto-caption feature for Stories comes via a sticker labeled “CC Captions.” This will certainly be a welcome addition particularly for those who are hard of hearing. But it can also come in handy for all users in scenarios when you can’t use audio.

After picking the Captions option, it appears to just take a couple of moments for Instagram to transcribe your audio to text. The feature overall looks to work well, with it just having one mistake in Matt’s example below as it transcribed “finally” as “find.”

For now it looks like the auto-caption for Stories includes four different text styles to pick from.

Noted by Engadget, it’s not clear yet what the rollout schedule is for this new feature but Twitter and Zoom are also working on the same.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram is a social media service owned by Facebook for sharing photos and videos.

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Portable Apple Watch Charger

Portable Apple Watch Charger

Handy Apple Watch power bank plus extra USB port.