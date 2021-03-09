It’s a big moment for 3D graphic artists who prefer Macs, as OTOY’s Octane X has publicly launched natively on the Mac, bringing unbiased rendering to all Macs that are capable of running macOS Big Sur. Octane X features full pixel parity with OctaneRender 2020, and later, bringing state of the art cinematic rendering natively to macOS for the very first time.

Launching way back in 2010, OctaneRender was the world’s first unbiased GPU renderer, and was able to create spectrally correct, realistic 3D imagery in a fraction of the time needed for CPU renderers. For years OctaneRender was only available on Nvidia-powered PCs, but Octane X for the Mac was first previewed at WWDC 2019.

Last summer, the Public Release version 1 of Octane X was released to Mac users running macOS Catalina, and brought the unbiased GPU renderer to millions of Macs powered by Apple’s Metal Graphics API. Octane X PR1 was fully compatible with AMD Vega and Navi GPUs across the Mac Pro, iMac Pro, iMac and MacBook Pro product lines.

Today, caping off a multi-year engineering effort, OTOY officially releases Octane X, making it available for download on the Mac App Store. The release is available for all Mac users, and is fully compatible with macOS Big Sur and Apple Silicon. To make the release even sweeter, OTOY is offering a free one-year subscription of Octane X Prime and Enterprise exclusively to pro Mac users, and this can be accessed via a separate download.

Octane X for Mac brings all Octane X Enterprise standalone features to Mac users, including all Octane X DCC plug-ins, Enterprise features, and RNDR network support, the industry’s first decentralized GPU rendering platform, enabling forward-thinking Mac artists to publish their NFT CryptoArt on the Ethereum blockchain.

Plug-in integrations are available across the industry’s full landscape of 3D content creation tools including Cinema4D, SketchUp, Maya, Houdini, Blender, Poser, Modo, Nuke, Unreal Engine, and Unity. That means advanced spectrally correct GPU path-tracing to is now available to Apple creative professionals in Film, VFX, Gaming, Motion Graphics, Design, and Archviz.

The 880.8 MB Octane X download is available now on the Mac App Store. If you’re a 3D graphic artist, please share your thoughts down below in the comments.

