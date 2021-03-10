Celebrate Mario Day with these apps and stickers on your iPhone

For those not familiar, March 10 is known as Mario Day, because of MAR10, and it’s officially here for 2021. This year, the franchise is also celebrating its 36th anniversary with the Super Nintendo World set to open at Universal Studios in Japan next week.

If you love the most famous plumber in the world, there are a few ways to celebrate Mario Day on your iPhone.

Super Mario Run

Control Mario with just a tap. Launched in 2016, this was the first Nintendo game released to the iPhone. Super Mario Run is really easy to play. You just have to time your taps to pull off stylish jumps, midair spins, and wall jumps to gather coins and reach the goal.

The app is free to start, but after you purchase Super Mario Run for $9.99, you will be able to play all of the modes with no additional payment required. You can try out all four modes before purchase: World Tour, Toad Rally, Remix 10, and Kingdom Builder. Download Super Mario Run on the App Store here and enjoy Mario Day.

Mario Kart Tour

Did you ever want to play Mario Kart on your iPhone? With Mario Kart Tour you can race against up to seven other players worldwide in multiplayer, whether they’re registered as in-game friends, nearby, or scattered around the world.

Multiplayer races can be customized with a variety of rules, such as individual or team races, kart speed, and number of item slots. Mario and friends go global in this new Mario Kart as they race around courses inspired by real-world cities in addition to classic Mario Kart courses.

The game is free to start, with in-app purchases available, such as the gold pass for $4.99. Download it here on the App Store.

Mario stickers for iMessage

Finally, you can celebrate Mario Day with these iMessage stickers created by Nintendo. There is the Super Mario Run Stickers and the 8-bit Super Mario Stickers.

The first one is free to download and contains 19 stickers to use on iMessage and you can download it here. The 8-bit version has 30 stickers and costs $1.99. It’s available here to download.

How are you going to enjoy Mario Day? Tell us is the comment section down below.

