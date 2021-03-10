Newton email app adds x.ai integration for automated meeting scheduling

Newton has been in the news a lot over the recent years for shutting down only to be later brought back by different owners. Newton was acquired by Maitrik Kataria of Simform and Justin Mitchel of SoFriendly.com in 2020 after its parent company went bankrupt. Newton was one of the first email apps to offer snoozed emails and third-party app integrations. Today, Newton is launching a new calendar scheduler with x.ai integration to simplify the meeting scheduling process.

“It was a surreal moment to go from superuser to owner of my favorite email client. The new normal of work from home has propelled Newton further and faster than I could have hoped — and has offered everyone the opportunity to become proficient schedulers. We love creating new features that help people get time back and x.ai gave us a great opportunity to do more,” said Maitrik Kataria, co-founder, Newton. “The opportunity to pair x.ai scheduling with a user-first email platform was a no brainer. We’ve worked closely with the Newton team as our first scheduling API partner on what we believe is a simple-to-use and sophisticated way to schedule meetings natively from your inbox,” said Dennis R. Mortensen, CEO and founder of x.ai.

After you link your x.ai account to Newton, you can share your availability instantly with easy keyboard shortcuts or use the built-in AI Scheduler to send available times directly to someone else, right on the email thread. The free version of x.ai lets you schedule unlimited meetings, and paid subscriptions offer additional functionality and features for individuals and teams. Newton’s Scheduler integrates with Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and more. x.ai is compatible with Gmail, Outlook, and Office 365.

Newton email is available for Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS, and Android. Newton costs $49.99 per year, per user after a 14-day trial period.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: