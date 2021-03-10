Stacktrace Podcast 126: “Leaving iOS behind”

Rambo picks up Android development, John is continuing to turn into a Mac developer, and the two discuss the recent discontinuation of the iMac Pro and how developers can improve the way they communicate with other team members.
