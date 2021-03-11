Thursday’s best deals: MagSafe Duo Charger and M1 MacBook Air fall to new lows, more

All of today’s best deals start with a new all-time low on Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger at $100. You’ll also be able to save on 13-inch M1 MacBook Air alongside official iPhone 12 cases from $20. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

MagSafe Duo Charger falls to new low at $100

Best Buy currently offers the Apple MagSafe Duo Charger for $100. Down from its $129 going rate that you’ll still pay at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to over 22% in savings, marks only the second notable price cut, and is a new all-time low.

Apple’s 2-in-1 charging pad leverages MagSafe in order to top off your iPhone 12 series device with up to 15W speeds. That pairs with a folding design, as well as an integrated Apple Watch puck to streamline your nightstand charging setup and more.

Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air 512GB now $74 off

Amazon offers the Apple M1 13-inch MacBook Air 512GB for $1,175. Down from its usual $1,249 going rate, you’re saving $74 with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $10 and marking the best we’ve seen to date on the higher-end configuration.

Apple’s new MacBook Air packs a familiar 13-inch design but with completely overhauled internals that deliver stellar battery life and notable performance gains despite a fan-less build. On top of 512GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, this model steps up from the base model to an 8-core CPU. There’s also a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports here as well as Apple’s Magic Keyboard.

Apple’s official iPhone 12 mini cases from $20

Amazon currently offers the official Apple iPhone 12 mini Leather MagSafe Case for $24. Down from its $59 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $35 in savings, is one of the very first price cuts, and marks a new all-time low.

Apple’s official MagSafe case covers your iPhone 12 mini in a specially tanned and finished leather that’s complemented by machined buttons to round out the premium stylings. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging features, as well. Shop other styles from $20 right here.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

