Zenkit Hypernotes intuitively combines note-taking and outlining with new iPhone and Mac app

Zenkit, a popular enterprise app suite, is back with a brand new app today aimed are unifying collaborative note-taking and outlining, and the intuitive function for linking of ideas. Read on to learn more about Zenkit Hypernotes.

The addition of Hypernotes to the Zenkit suite aims to fulfill the need to be able to effectively pool the knowledge of all members of the company into a valuable shared resource. Hypernotes help people to intuitively document and organize their ideas, research, and knowledge, make connections to related concepts, and ultimately enables teams to more quickly and consistently meet their goals. Our goal is for Hypernotes to increase the “read:write” ratio in organizational documentation — to ensure that people are actually reading what’s been written. This is achieved through effective outlining and referencing which allows users to quickly navigate to important information. We want Hypernotes to help future-proof your organization. Zenkit CEO Martin Welker

Zenkit Hypernotes works on mobile, desktop, and the web. Built into this new app are some key collaboration features:

Bi-directional linking between related notes for easy knowledge connections

Break large topics into smaller sub-topics using the outline feature

Automatic suggestions to link related but as yet unconnected notes

Embedding of text blocks to reduce duplicate content

Knowledge graphs for better discovery of your content

Offline access on mobile devices

Extensive collaboration on the task, note, and notebook level

The note-taking ecosystem has seen a lot of innovation in the past year. With COVID-19 reinforcing the need for collaboration tools for remote teams, apps like Spike and Twobird are integrating notes into the email inbox while apps like Roam Research and Notion are innovating in unique ways with linking workspaces together.

Zenkit Hypernotes is part of the Zenkit ecosystem of apps that include project management, task management, and a chat app.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: