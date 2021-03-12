2021 GRAMMY Awards: How to watch on iPhone, Apple TV, web, more

- Mar. 12th 2021 2:08 pm PT

The 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards are set for Sunday, March 14. Follow along for how to watch the GRAMMYs on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, plus the web, the complete nominee list, which artists are performing during the show, and more.

The 2021 GRAMMYs are semi-virtual and include awards for outstanding musical work in 83 categories.

When do the GRAMMY Awards start?

Sunday, March 14

  • Premiere Ceremony: 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT
  • Pre-Show / Red Carpet Coverage: 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT
  • GRAMMY Awards show: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
  • Live Wrap Show: 12 am ET / 9 pm PT

How to watch the GRAMMYs on iPhone, Apple TV, more

You can watch pre and post GRAMMY Awards show coverage on YouTube and Facebook Live.

Who is performing at the GRAMMYs?

  • Bad Bunny
  • Billie Eilish
  • Black Pumas
  • Brandi Carlile
  • Brittany Howard
  • BTS
  • Cardi B
  • Chris Martin
  • DaBaby
  • Doja Cat
  • Dua Lipa
  • HAIM
  • Harry Styles
  • John Mayer
  • Lil Baby
  • Maren Morris
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Mickey Guyton
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Post Malone
  • Roddy Ricch
  • Taylor Swift

Who is nominated for GRAMMY Awards this year?

Image via Grammy.com

