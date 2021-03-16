Apple partners with Redford Center for youth filmmaking challenge

Apple has teamed up with the Redford Center for the second annual Stories Challenge. The program is aimed at middle-school filmmakers to create around the themes of social and environmental justice.

The 2021 Stories Challenge put on by the Redford Center along with Apple will use the latter’s Clips app. And beyond the challenge, Apple is also giving educators and students a platform to “share their ideas and inspirations in mini-challenges that develop student confidence and storytelling capacities throughout the school year.” (via Variety).

As for Apple’s role, this is another example of the ways it’s using its $100 million commitment to tackling racial equity and justice. Those efforts include a focus on education and the environment.

Apple’s VP of environment, policy, and social initiatives, Lisa Jackson who heads up the Racial Equity and Justice Initiative (REJI) shared excitement about the partnership with the Redford Center on the 2021 Stories Challenge:

“Young people are leading the movement to create urgency around the need for environmental action,” Jackson said in a statement. “We are thrilled to partner with the Redford Center to lift young people’s voices and give them tools to create content that inspires real change and furthers justice around the world. For there is no justice without environmental justice.”

The challenge includes more than $10,000 in prizes for educators and students like Apple gift cards, youth-designated donations, an opportunity for a student to make a short film with a pro, and more.

The 2021 Redford Center Stories Challenge is open now to all eligible students with submissions due by March 31 with the winners announced on April 22 – Earth Day.

Learn more about the Stories Challenge on the Redford Center’s website here.

Additional organizations working with Redford Center Stories this year include Apple Distinguished Educators, EarthXFilm, Teach for America, National Writing Project, California Film Institute, California Academy of Science, Climate Emergency Fund, Earth Day Network, NatureBridge, Project Green Schools, Children for Change and Coral Reef Alliance.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: